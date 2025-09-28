Oost is the Cafe with Dr My-Le Trinh

I asked Paul what guest he wanted for this weekend, but he told me that there was so much going on he wanted to start with just us. Then Dr. My Le might join us for an update on her battle with AHPRA.

Me & AI. . Samples from our First Album

Link to Michael’s album. Currently, download only https://cafelockedout.com/the-songs-of-michael-gray.../

Lyrics, Michael Gray Griffith

Music AI.

I have always written poetry, which often differs from song lyrics.

In the past, I collaborated with several talented musicians, but they are hard to find—especially ones you connect with.

Since I create quickly, when AI became available, I started using it.

Now, I have more songs than I need for my own album.

So, if you enjoy the work we do at Café Locked Out and like some of our music, why not download our first album?

The proceeds help keep us afloat. The songs can also be purchased individually. Personally, I believe the speed at which we can create by collaborating with AI allows us to produce protest songs at an extraordinary pace.

A perfect example is the song I wrote for Charlie Kirk on the day he passed away. I know this may be controversial, but here it is.

Michael Gray Griffith Café Locked Out