Oosterhuis is in the Cafe and we are both openly Pro Humanity

During the birthday party of the great freedom fighter Colin Holly, a young woman called Amy did something that changed my outlook.

I believe we have been selling the wrong thing for years. We have been trying to sell unwanted truths—e.g., “You just bought a second-hand Lada, and now we’re saying it’s a shit car, this will go wrong with it, that will go wrong…”—but they already own it. Whereas we have not been selling what we have in spades, and what, as they push the world into colder and darker places, is the nurturing light of community.

This will be the basis of our chat tonight… I hope.