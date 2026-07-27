Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

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Oosterhuis Is In The Cafe Is Our Economy About To Collapse

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith

Since he doesn't work as a Doctor anymore, Paul has become an avid investor and his worrisome view of what is happening in the markets, and how it could affect all of us is the core of tonight's discussion.

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