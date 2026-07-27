Since he doesn't work as a Doctor anymore, Paul has become an avid investor and his worrisome view of what is happening in the markets, and how it could affect all of us is the core of tonight's discussion.
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Oosterhuis Is In The Cafe Is Our Economy About To Collapse
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Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
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