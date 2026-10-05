Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

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Oosterhuis is in the Defiant Cafe

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith

After a brief trip to the USA Dr Oosterhuis returns to update us on his view of the great decline.

And he also wants to do this challenge

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