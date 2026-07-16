Oosterhuis. The First of the Hippocratics Doctors.

From the second half of 2022

“QUICK WATCH BEFORE YOU KNOW WHAT.” This statement is a symbol of those early Covid times. Interviews like these were quickly removed and the creator and even those who shared the post were given temporary social media bans.

It was the dawn of a new kind of Censorship.

This interview with Dr Oost was the first time he had appeared in the Cafe.

How much do you think has changed in 4 years?

On social media, a Sydney doctor questioned whether vaccines and

lockdowns would be effective in ending the pandemic while also scrutinizing how medical authorities were handling treatment. As a result of his postings, New South Wales medical authorities have taken action against Dr. Paul Oosterhuis by suspending him.

Oosterhuis’ social media activities have garnered at least two anonymous complaints to the medical council, the group confirmed on September 2nd.

“Over the last 18 months, I have been increasingly concerned about the misinformation and censorship creeping into science and medicine,” the doctor had stated.

Oosterhuis recommended that medical authorities advise COVID-19 patients to take vitamin D and zinc and to treat them with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

He called the lockdowns “totalitarian” and causing “massive damage to society-wide.”