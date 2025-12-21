Cafe Locked Out

Michael Ginsburg
4hEdited

Telegram does have a history of censorship too Michael. I suggest caution.

Odysee supports Livestreaming via RTMP:

https://help.odysee.tv/category-livestreaming/

Ultimately however, you need something like this:

https://livestream.actionabletruth.media/

PROTOCOLS instead of platforms.

As your website runs on WordPress, I suggest you show this to your web developer:

https://wordpress.org/plugins/activitypub/

If they need help, tell them to reach out to me.

matt. j.a.o.b
1h

Hi Michael,

Further to the comment by Mr Ginsburg , many of us dont use the square bar code thing ( I never have) but will go direct if an address is provided. Could you provide a direct link please?

Thanks and Regards,

Matt.

