Our New Telegram Channel, Shelter from the Storm
Cafe Locked Out
Since Substack is asking many of us to verify our age, and since, if it happens to us, we will not comply, we are now searching for platforms that will let us post without asking for age verification.
This is our new telegram channel.
We will start streaming to it tonight.
Michael Gray Griffith
Telegram does have a history of censorship too Michael. I suggest caution.
Odysee supports Livestreaming via RTMP:
https://help.odysee.tv/category-livestreaming/
Ultimately however, you need something like this:
https://livestream.actionabletruth.media/
PROTOCOLS instead of platforms.
As your website runs on WordPress, I suggest you show this to your web developer:
https://wordpress.org/plugins/activitypub/
If they need help, tell them to reach out to me.
Hi Michael,
Further to the comment by Mr Ginsburg , many of us dont use the square bar code thing ( I never have) but will go direct if an address is provided. Could you provide a direct link please?
Thanks and Regards,
Matt.