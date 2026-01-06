Our Stories: Bee Winfield from the Café Locked Out Community

Bee Winfield has been growing a permaculture for 40 years in Nannup WA. Now with her partner of 20 years Stew they make a small living as Merri Bee Organic Farmacy, selling real food as Nature intended at Margaret River Farmers market. Recently Blotted out from fb and you tube they still have a website.

https://merribeeorganicfarm.net.au/index.php/2019/09/18/ancestral-diet/

More.... Bee is a GAPS coach and has identified a major solution to our environmental and human health crisis is to abandon supermarkets. Having followed the ramming through of gmo seeds (which no Australian wanted ) decades ago, Bee was privy to what those concoctions did to animals in trials....in mice fed gmo crops, they turned cannibalistic. When Bee saw adult children turning nasty to their parents she remembered the mice. Every parent of children has to avert unfolding disaster by buying organic food direct from. a farmer, trading labor if needs be. The most nutritious foods are fish, eggs, meat and fermented dairy from traditional breeds of goat cow etc.

Many years before Joel Salatin’s book came out Bee was cursing ;” Everything I want to do is illegal”.

If you would like to know more about Cafe Locked Out, and the various things we are doing, why not check out our website

https://cafelockedout.com/