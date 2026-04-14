Pastor Paul Furlong on his jailing and Faith

Meet the man who obeyed God not man and put in prison for keeping his church doors opening during cov-19

Evangelist Revivalist Singer Songwriter Paul Furlong has written lyrics and music from life & personal experience. His songs are an expression of his love for God Almighty and desire to draw closer to Him! These songs (All words & Music original) will refresh, empower & touch your heart!

He conducts open air Gospel crusades & REVIVALS across many outback villages across the globe where he has seen tens of thousand surrender to Christ, Healed & delivered form darkness to light.

When home in Melbourne Australia he pastors a small church & runs his own business to support him & raise funds to keep going out for more souls...

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The Shop — Click the link to our shop and grab some gear https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/ When you wear our gear out in the world, you’re not just supporting us financially; you’re starting conversations and showing others they aren’t alone. You’ll also find The Banned Book Company on our site, and signed copies of Michaels new book, ‘Goodbye Road’.