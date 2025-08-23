Paul, the young man with the big black truck that was seized at Epic, is in court Monday

After nearly four years, Paul, who was arrested in Canberra for driving the Big Black Truck during the big march, is about to go to trial, and despite spending nearly $60 000 on lawyers, they are all gone, as is the money, so he will be self-representing.

Remember that Paul, due to a previous incident has a mild brain injury, so with the Police threatening to jail him for a ridiculous amount of time, this gentle, Christian country boy, might as well be a lamb taken to slaughter…



And his only crime – in the midst of the largest protest Canberra has ever seen (as stated recently on the ABC) Paul took a wrong turn.

And for everyone who was at Epic or wanted to be, Paul is the little brother we left behind.

Tonight, Michael his brother, will give us an update.

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.