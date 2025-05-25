(please let me know your thoughts, if interested. )

(We won’t use the image, but these two pieces will be available from the bus.)

PEOPLE B4 PROFITS

The world is changing so fast that you can feel breathless just checking the new AI updates on your social media feed. But the way people talk about it, it’s like an inescapable destiny. Globalisation was the same, where politicians and the rich offshored every company they could to the third world. Which is why our country hardly has a manufacturing sector anymore.

But we disagree that we, as a people, are powerless in the face of progress. We think AI should be used to enhance all our lives, but to achieve this, we need to change the foundation of our capitalistic structure.

Currently, even though our corporations employ good, hard-working people, the corporation itself is a psychopathic legal entity that has one goal: to create more profits. This mantra has seen us achieve wonderful things, but it has also seen us do terrible things, all of these crimes justified by the need to create more profit. There are numerous accounts of corporations knowingly committing crimes, knowing that if they get caught, the fine will be less than the proceeds of the crime.

But one thing that corporations have required is people. Over the past decades, they have worked them harder and longer, often making them work several hours for free, in an attempt to be seen as a necessary employee.

But now AI is here, and it’s threatening several job types. Ask Grok for a list. And since, to a corporation, no matter how hard you work, you are just a number, you know that the moment they can, they will replace you. It’s just business.

And since the government will not intervene, the future is up to you. For the truth is, you are the one with the power. It’s your wallet. Support businesses that employ humans.

When you are so busy surviving, living day to day, you can lose sight of one of your duties as a human being, which is leaving a better world for the next generation.

And the one thing the next generation needs, in order to be motivated to strive to build good lives, is a sense of worth.

That is War you are in now, even if you can’t as yet hear the guns. It’s The War Of Worth, and with your help we can win it.

With your help the Future will not be useless eaters and AI, but a human future enhanced by our inexhaustible desire to innovate.

It all comes down to one decision you have to make now, moving forward do you chose to be powerless or powerful.

Michael Gray Griffith

This will be on the back of the page.

Café Locked Out was born in the eye of great moral change. In a time when many followed blindly, frightened by the possibility of death, which was driven by endless propaganda, the podcast found its purpose in the storm.

First, by recording the stories of everyday people.

Second, by interviewing others who were questioning what was happening.

This turned out to be frowned upon, and the podcast was heavily censored.

Now, though, we are facing new momentous storms as history contemplates the fact that, thanks to innovation, many of us could be forced into redundancy.

Elon Musk has been quoted as stating that the greatest challenge humanity will now face is “Meaning.”

Yuval Harari has stated that automation will create a “useless class.”

But we are children of the gods, creations of the universe, and I am interested in capturing the thoughts and experiences of people facing this unprecedented change.

If you can find the courage to speak, we have the courage to record you.

And despite the times trying to convince you otherwise, your voice is worthy of being recorded.