3h

How many people have been injured because of the illegal mandates when governments coerced people to take these bioweapon jabs (denying us the right to fully informed consent). How many people took only one jab and did not take another? Was it because they died, or did they suffer injuries and refuse to take the second, third or fourth jab etc. Why would people take only one jab, when they still lose their job or lose their freedom or, be attacked as antivaxxers because they refuse to save granny etc? I can answer that from my own experience.... the jab caused adverse effects, and I refused to risk further injury resulting in the loss of employment. According to Raphael Lataster, there is some 700,000 Australians that only took one jab. On that basis, our unrepresentative government is lying on a grand scale about the harms done to the people through these supposedly experimental mRNA gene therapy injections. (they are not vaccines)

2h

Goes to show how powerful and pervasive the myth of vaccines are - your child gets a vax injury and then you go and take a vax (which injures you) so your vax injured child can continue his therapy. Twisted stuff.

