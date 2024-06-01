"All is not lost. No matter how deep the night, the human spirit, your soul, is fine-tuned to seek out the dawn. It always has. It always will. And the reason is simple: spiritual nutrition.

No matter how much darkness promises you, fear and its web of lies cannot support a future that your children can build anything of human worth upon.

And you know it.

Yet I can sense a dawn. There is a warmth filling my hope tanks with courage, but this dawn is not the brutal and indiscriminate fires of revolution, but the combined glow of people, just like you, yearning for a better community and by doing so they will find the power to attract this dawn with the soothing and emboldening sounds of renovation.

Thanks to several years of allowing fear to guide us, our lucky country has declined into a Fixer Upper, but let’s be honest, is there anyone better at renovating than Aussies?

Can’t you see us in our bib and brace overalls, sanding our doctors down to their Hippocratic oath, while our brickies are busy rebuilding the partition between our Parliamentarians and the media, so the media can return to their purpose of holding our Government to account, and by doing so, can get back to their duty, of protecting our country’s liberty... Forever.

I can see gardeners weeding out all bizarre, sexual ideologies overrunning our schools so that our children and grandchildren will be once again free to be left alone, to learn and celebrate being children.

And in every street I can see neighbours working together to rip up all the virtue signalling laminate used to badly hide our problems.

I can see you smiling at each other, as you reveal our difficult truths, and smiling because you know that once revealed, we will start to learn from our past mistakes and heal. Perhaps there will come a day when the faults we are so conditioned to hiding become the features of our courage and determination to grow.

And all of this will be documented and celebrated by our artists, who we will have liberated from the harnesses of wokeness.

I can hear you singing new songs, watching new movies, and partying in the streets, your streets, that as one, you liberated from fear.

If you want, you can access these visions, now. All you have to do is look through your ancient and robust filter of hope. And once you do, you will also see that you are not a victim of a rising tyranny, but a valuable part of remedy, the restoration.

So here’s the secret to seeing this way forward.

You don’t look out there, for out there, there are only worn people looking this way, even at you, for they are trying to see if you are their guide.

No, right now, while it is still dark, the only place you will find this precious seed of dawn, is within you, for below your need to feel safe, a need that they are trying to use to imprison you with, there is another need that no amount of safety will ever satisfy.

It is the same need that saw the black slaves, even in chains, run.

The same need that saw East Germans finally tear down the Berlin Wall.

The same need that saw our ancestors travel, deep into the heart of this land, on bullock carts packed with all they owned, to build new towns that they could be proud of.

Towns that their sons, your forefathers, would leave behind as they travelled to the other side of the world to fight and die in the belief that they were defending your right, (for you are their children,) to pick yourself up off tyranny’s canvas, and start this journey towards the dawn of freedom, that I know you can sense rising inside you now.

Join us, now, and let’s head towards it.

Join us, now, as together we roll up our sleeves, and start the greatest renovation in our country’s history, until once again the world can see that Australia is indeed the lucky country.

Come on, I mean it, dig out your tools, and join us, now, for despite the depths of this darkness, all is not lost."

~Michael Gray Griffith

31 May 2024