Please God, let us be wrong. The Infertility Crisis. Part one, of a 4 week series

Fertility is at Crisis Point. Tonight we are joined by Ros Nealon-Cook and Professor Gigi Foster, as we begin a four-part series tackling the crisis at the very heart of humanity. Our opening episode pulls back the curtain on WHY and HOW this topic hidden: psychological defenses that shield it, censorship that silences it, and data obfuscation that buries it deep.

Why open this series with non-fertility specialists? Because the question isn’t only what is happening, but why awareness is deliberately blocked. Understanding these hidden forces is the first step to breaking the silence and opening unguarded conversations about our collective future.

FULL SERIES: Fertility is at Crisis Point. This four-part series confronts the most urgent and sensitive challenge of our time — the future of humanity itself. World-class experts in obstetrics, paediatrics, midwifery, IVF, psychology, alongside leading scientists and researchers, are sharing emerging warning signals in fertility and pregnancy in the post–COVID-19 era. They are asking the questions too few dare to ask and challenging the systems that keep the truth out of sight. In a world of censorship, psychological defence, and data obfuscation, this is an unflinching call to rise together and defend what matters most — the lives of our children, and the generations yet to come.

Ros Nealon-Cook is a former registered psychologist with more than 20 years’ experience supporting children and their families. Her previous career / education was in business and computer science which saw her working with numerous blue-chip companies globally. She retrained as a psychologist to support people in ways that were more aligned with her ethics and values. On 23rd September 2021, the Psychology Council of NSW suspended her psychology registration, citing 10 anonymous complaints. These related to a video she had released outlining serious concerns around harms to children (of all ages, including in-utero) due to the Australian Government’s pandemic response measures.

Professor Gigi Foster (UNSW School of Economics) works in diverse fields including education, social influence, time use, lab experiments, behavioural economics, and Australian policy. Named 2019 Young Economist of the Year by the Economic Society of Australia, she publishes in both specialised and cross-disciplinary outlets, and her innovative teaching was awarded a 2017 Australian Awards for University Teaching (AAUT) Citation for Outstanding Contributions to Student Learning. She has filled numerous roles of service to the profession and engages heavily on economic matters with the Australian community, as one of Australia’s leading economics communicators, in the media and at live events. She is coauthor of The Great Covid Panic.

