Psychology's 1984 Moment: AHPRA's New Code of Conduct for a Thought-Controlled Era

: Live on Sunday 30 November at 8pm (Sydney), former psychologist Ros Nealon-Cook and educational & developmental psychologist Sandra Scott will be discussing AHPRA’s new Code of Conduct — a sweeping regulatory overhaul with profound implications for the profession and the public.

The new Code collapses the boundary between private and professional life, pressures medical conformity, compels ideological positions, expands surveillance between colleagues and employers, and grants regulators unprecedented reach into speech, belief and conduct.

We’ll be discussing what these changes mean in practice and why they matter. A critical conversation — not to be missed.

This show is brought to you by Cafe Locked Out

To support our work, you’ll find the Blue Bee clothing range and accessories here; https://cafelockedout.com/product-category/bluebee/

And our local supplier, Legend Apparel for great deals on caps and tshirts - https://legendapparel.net.au/legend-on-line-store/ols/categories/cafe-locked-out

If you have a story and would like to speak with us about an interview, please email us at cafelockedout@gmail.com and type INTERVIEW in the subject bar. Please outline your story and include your best contact phone number and the town or city you are located in

Our website has access to Michaels Substack,l podcasts, the show calendar, shop and much more. Find us here

https://cafelockedout.com/