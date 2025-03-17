Cafe Locked Out
Quiz night - could YOU be a Doctor_with Dr Nixon
Michael Gray Griffith
Mar 17, 2025
AHPRA is threatening to deregister Dr David Nixon because he gave out 800 exemptions
Tonight, we are going to read out some of the letters people sent to him; desperate for an exemption
We are interested to know, during this interactive show, if you were a Dr, would you risk your career to help these people or would you obey the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA)?

