The last five years have been so transformative, and the reactions of friends and loved ones so unprecedented, that many of us are feeling weary and baffled.

It’s a journey that required us to delve deep into ourselves in order to find the tools we needed to survive. And we have survived. Yet because we’ve ventured so far from who we once were, even those of us who have tried to return have learned that we can never really get back.

This is why I call this communal journey ‘Goodbye Road.’ And we are the spiritual and physical orphans of this road.

At the same time, our opposition has not quit. But after a long suspicious lull, they are now moving ahead with Digital ID and all that is hiding within its wake, and it’s still clear that in the well-documented vision of their New World, there is no place for anyone who dares to question them.

This is why, when it comes to humanity itself, you are so important.

But that said, I feel that to reinvigorate ourselves, we should consider implementing a long-overdue recalibration.

Initially they called us anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists; that then evolved into cookers and now extreme right-wingers or the even catchier Sovereign Citizens. A label they are using to try to portray us as apprentice terrorists, a threat that needs to be controlled. When what we actually are is the hope for humanity.

And the reason we are the hope is because we are the ones who have rigorously defended a core freedom: common sense. To date, humans have been astonishingly successful thanks in part to our ability to reason. To assess what little truths we know, like two plus two equals four, as our compass.

Yet through the brilliant use of fear, and wave after wave of ridiculous lies — net zero, a man can become a woman and even give birth, toxic masculinity, Covid is the worst pandemic since the plague and mRNA jabs are safe and effective… etc., etc. — many of our brothers and sisters appear to have misplaced their compass, which is a shame, for common sense is corrosive to their plans.

Tom Vogel and I were chatting the other day and we decided to rebrand their endless stream of bullshit and this entire odd war.

We have called it “The Nonsense War.”

Their goal? To make you, at the very least, a compliant Non-Player Character.

Now — and I mean right now — their global push of digital ID, hidden under the guise of age verification, will lead to an AI-controlled social credit score system. A new Terra Australis transformed into a silent society built on lies.Robyn

Canberra, I would argue, has already succumbed.

The civil servants are imprisoned by a term they call the golden handcuffs.

Great-paying jobs, generous benefits, including long-term job security and a plump super, where you can maintain all of your toys, as long as you are willing to live silently in their nonsense system. Better still, if you are willing to propagate the lies, and to do it so well that other people actually believe that you believe them, who knows how far up their ladder of lies you could rise.

This is the environment of 1984. The only thing that Orwell got wrong was the aesthetics and marketing. He saw it as grey and foreboding, when tyranny, it turns out, can be bright yellow and full of rainbows. The next time you watch 1984, or read the great book, try consuming it through a filter of Adidas or McDonald’s.

Fundamentally, 1984 is a system in which there is no individuality. In order to survive, the individual hides inside their besieged soul, and every time the system flushes out a citizen courageous enough to think freely, they methodically and mercilessly set out to destroy that person’s life, culminating in the broadcasting of their post-torture confession, before ultimately being left to wither in the shadows, like a shadow yourself, as a warning to the rest of society: ‘Stay silent,’ or else.

Those confessions, those blatant lies that the 1984 community must consume as though they are the gospel truth, is the boot pressing down on humanity’s face forever.

But these confessions are being played to us right now, except instead of someone confessing, there will be a picture of a young person who dies suddenly and mysteriously, and the doctors are all perplexed. The only thing they know for absolute certainty is that their death is not related to the jab.

They have the population so cowed by this that people are too afraid to protest about the fact that the jabs have killed their loved ones.

And when you turn a blind eye to that amount of loss to try and remain safe, what do you think the personal cost will be? Could the cost be you?

They promise to keep you safe as long as you promise to self-filter your authentic self to such a degree that you lose yourself.

When you agree to the state administering the Hep B shot almost immediately after birth, despite now knowing that there are so many doubts about their efficacy and abundant side effects of all vaccines, are you a parent agreeing to do it so as to improve your child’s health, or is it a dark form of baptism where you, the parent, publicly declare that in order to be looked upon favourably by those in charge, you will, without question, teach your child to comply without questioning, to walk the established path that does not lead them to finding and becoming their unique and authentic selves (which in the future will be dangerous), but rather a silent and content prisoner.

A prisoner who will grow up within the confines of a cell, the walls of which are constructed from the concrete of humanity’s greatest fear: the fear of being ostracised.

The fear of becoming, or being labelled as, one of us.

Which is why it’s time to also rebrand ourselves.

Initially, we were the ones questioning the efficacy of the mRNA jabs, the point of the lockdowns, and the legality of the mandates. But now we are much more than that. Perhaps we always were.

Now we are the people who not only have doubts, but questions. But instead of the Government answering them, they have nurtured a cancel culture which could see you lose your job or position for simply asking these questions.

They are also continuing to build the surveillance state.

Many Australians, by the time the jabs rolled out, knew the entire story was suss. Their own common sense informed them of this. But since the Government had all the money — money they needed to pay off their jail-cell mortgages and other bills — they gave in and took it. But then, to add insult to injury, they rammed their sword of deception home by having ScoMo declare, with that arrogant, condescending smirk, that no one was forced. It is still and always was a choice.

They weren’t stealing your freedom of choice; they were just upping its price to a level the majority couldn’t afford.

And the reason for this could be because they know that if you forcibly take something from the people, then the people would be justified in rising up, as one, and taking it back. But when a person hands over their bodily autonomy willingly, then this person knows that they have no right to make such a claim.

They are repeating the same strategy with age verification. It’s voluntary now, but soon you might not be able to access essential websites; plus, by complying with it, you’ll be a hero again, like when you protected the old by taking the shot, except this time, by caving, you will be protecting the young from the dangers of the internet.

In reality, their goal is for you to hand over your freedom of speech willingly, and if you do that, then you could be handing it over forever.

Minns even declared what they wanted to do when he recently stated that diversity, which they pushed and are still pushing on us, was not compatible with free speech. A right we once thought was enshrined within our constitution — the one our forefathers fought and died to protect — never knowing that their own Government would one day rule it as redundant.

And then in the face of all of this nonsense, there is us. The original anti-vaxxers who are constantly being told, ‘Are you still going on about the jabs? Covid is over. Move on.’

Yes, we are still talking about it because so many are getting sick and dying, but we are tackling many things, which is why I’m suggesting that in order to more effectively tackle this constricting siege of nonsense, we rechristen ourselves as ‘Common Sense Protectors’ and ‘Common Sense Veterans.’ Imagine a t-shirt with “Welcome to the Nonsense War” on the front, and on the back, ‘Common Sense Veteran.’

This change will not only allow us to tackle anything we see as bullshit, but it will also allow us to see, and point out to others, our culture’s enemy.

When Dan Andrews was in power, it was easy to see the problem. It was him and he was there. But once they removed all these Covid leaders, it was harder to see the enemy, and the war.

Now though, every time we see or hear bullshit — and it’s everywhere — each is a sortie from the Nonsense War. And once we can see it, we can defend ourselves against it using our identity: Common Sense Protectors.

The other benefit is that we no longer have to identify ourselves as jabbed and unjabbed, but rather as a defiant people who are free to protect common sense, and ultimately their right to be a free individual.

And the reason that this is important is that I believe that common sense is the foundation of you, your authentic self. The person you are is the person you’ve created, over time, via the choices you have made, and most of those choices — not all — have been made using common sense. It is one of your major architects. Therefore, what if this border between their nonsense and your own common sense is the front line of this attack on humanity? What if this is our actual front line? Basically, they want you to lose confidence in your innate common sense and treat them, the Government, as your only source of truth.

Two plus two equals whatever they tell you it equals. Is this why they dismiss our common-sense questions and theories as dangerous misinformation? And once they succeed in getting you to question your own judgement, or worse, just frighten you into silence, then how will you maintain your sovereignty?

You have never existed before. That is how unique and rare and precious you are, whether you believe that or not. The evidence? It’s in your DNA. Eight billion people on the planet and no one has your blueprint.

You are not a useless eater. You have been created by a God or nature, from so many interlaced miracles, whilst surrounded by a fathomless ocean of miracles, that it beggars belief. So why do you often feel worthless? Could it be a mix of their drive to disempower you by bullying you into silence, and then this is coupled with a lack of purpose? Here’s a test to see. Are you unique? Or are you here just to be a number, working to earn other numbers, in order to pay off more numbers? If you said, or are starving to say, unique, then at the dawn of this new year (and 2026 feels like it’s going to be hard), why not join us, your brothers and sisters, who are using common sense to not only ward off their crap, but to defend their right to be themselves. An individual that works with society, not for it. Personally I believe that humanity is one long uninterrupted poem, full of joys and sadnesses, violence and love, and that you, if you have the courage to be you, can add your own song to this poem. And of course the best songs to add would be the ones that other people, who are craving to be themselves, could also sing as they try to embolden their own soul with your bravery. So, in ending, why not pick a side. An NPC in the silent brigades populating their nonsense war, Or A Common Sense Protector who, through your actions, could become a Common Sense Veteran. An individual ready to add their miraculous light to the beacon of hope for us all.

Michael Gray Griffith

Cafe Locked Out Producer/Host