Reiner Fuellmich . . . (Audio Only) Is in the Cafe.

The interview happened over the phone, and we were going to just post and audio but then Kelli filmed the interview, so you are stuck with my face,

Reiner’s appeal has been rejected, but he is now allowed to do interviews from his prison .

his interview will be audio only, but we will attempt to go LIVE.

If we miss the call, we can’t call back, so fingers crossed .

Reiner has always been a controversial Man, but he was also one of our brightest lights of Hope.

And with the world waking up, more everyday, do we owe this man a huge debt of gratitude.

Some of the questions will be tough, other wise lets see what happens.

Dear Subscribers (both paid and free),

Cafe Locked Out started life as Cafe Locked Down in Melbourne, right in the middle of the Covid years.

Six years on, we’re still here — and we’re now reaching between five and six million people a month. That number isn’t just interviews. It includes the rants, the posts, the conversations, and everything else that happens in this space.

In a purely commercial sense, the smart move would be to lock everything behind a paywall. Why do all this work and give it away for free?

But we’re not a normal podcast. We’re closer to an online community — and a lot of people in this community are doing it really hard. Some of us are living in tents.

We simply can’t, in good conscience, cut those people off because they can’t afford a subscription.

So instead of going fully paid, we want to say this:

To everyone who already supports the work — thank you. You are the only reason we’re still able to keep going.

And if you regularly take something from what we put out, and you can comfortably afford to chip in, we’d be genuinely grateful if you did.

Your support doesn’t just keep the lights on. It keeps this space open for the people who need it most.

Thank you for being here.

Kelli and Michael

Cafe Locked Out