In May 24, 2006, which at the time of writing this, is twenty years ago, Al Gore released the film an Inconvenient truth.

I had two young kids then and the power piece left us feeling overwhelmed and hopeless.

Overnight, it seemed, we started separating our rubbish into irredeemable crap, and stuff that could be reformed into all manner of products.

Yet despite this the leaders of those determine to fight climate change kept telling us it was far too little, and far too late.

Even then there were the indifferent non-believers and the passionate warriors who knew it to be true.

Greta was a perfect example of the latter.

And why should she be, she was born in this era of climate debates, where if the deniers were wrong, all life would be lost.

And why were they denying it, when as the claimed 99% of all scientists agreed, this was a species ending problem.

My children were born into this inescapable mess too, where the greed of some, apparently, was more important than all our futures.

But then something happened that planted deeper and deeper seeds of doubt.

Time.

They had a reply to this. The boiling frog. By the time Kermit realised that the bubbles weren’t effervescence, it was to late.

Trouble is, the weather didn’t boil. We had landslides, and floods, and fires, and cyclones and hurricanes, and hot days, but we had had all of them before. This was the benefit of keeping records.

And the ocean, which should have seen Byron Bay become Byron Estuary didn’t rise. To prove it, pictures of beaches and rocks, in the Thames show that the ocean hadn’t risen at all.

Basically, the evidence that contradicts Al Gore’s claims are everywhere. Onto of that, the evidence that corporations have made a killing out of climate change projects, like the turbines covering our country, and the solar farms, many of which aren’t even connected to the grid.

Have we all been conned?

And if so, what if the reason they were so successful, isn’t that they were selling fear, but rather another human quality that so many of us are craving.

Purpose.

Rather than being a non-player character in a non-playing world, become a climate change warrior instead.

Basically, join us in the fight to save humanity from itself.

They used the same technique in Covid. Take the vaccine to save the older generation. They actually had wall posters, that kids, who had just being jabbed could stand before, to have their picture taken. Sometimes the poster was smiling superheros, other times just a thick arrow, with Hero written upon it. An arrow pointed at our children.

By the time they’d followed Greta Thunberg and had their third booster they were veterans.

Now of course, as country’s around the world reject New Zero, for the lie is no longer finically viable, all the talk is about building the bones of Ai, the Data centres.

Expensive and complex systems that will never be realised if the world turns completely to renewables.

Is this why Bill Gates has suddenly declared that Climate Change is no longer a problem for the foreseeable future.

Have the rich milked that cow for all it’s worth, or does the AI cow offer the hope of far more milk.

When they first aired Gore’s film I had an argument with my parents, for they just didn’t by it.

Their argument, twenty years before the majority of scientists were claiming we were heading into a civilisation ending ice age, and our only hope was to burn even more fossil fuels to try heat up the planet.

Is lies. Is it all lies to try squeeze more money out of us and or to control us through fear.

Ai is their latest tool of fear.

All your jobs will be gone.

You will be redundant. A useless eater.

Trouble is, the one hundred data centers they have planned will cost, according to the Ceo if IBM, eight trillion dollars. And in five years, when the clips have degraded, we will need another eight trillion dollars to replace them. Which, he claims is not finically possible, for servicing the interest rates alone would cost more than all the IT companies make, combined.

Fear, fear, fear. Think of them like sheep dogs nipping at the legs of the herd.

Trouble is, what to do with those who have given their life to the cause? Our now grown children who have used this purpose, ‘to save the world,’ to build their identity upon.

We saw this problem, in those ultra left who still war the face mask long after the rest of us had thrown them away.

These poor darling, whose veins were now full of whatever was in those jabs, and social media pages were cluttered with climate change warnings.

And an army raised not to save the world, it appears, but to make the rich, richer.

Some moved on to protesting for Gaza, while others celebrated the Death of Charlie Kirk.

Why?

Because his replies had the power to slip under their shields and when they couldn’t articulate a crushing reply, deep in them, somewhere, a voice, that sound like their old voice, started asking, what if we are wrong.

An impossible reality to articulate for by then their entire social network, including their own identity was built on these established truths.

If they turned you to be lies, then who were they.

I thought I was a hero, but in reality, is the combined weight of all my protesting and pontificating worth the price of a new spa being installed on some rich person’s maxi yacht.

I could be wrong, but since you only live once, apparently, perhaps it’s time to stand back and truly reflect on your choices, for one day the sun, which always rises, will rise without you.

And that I think we can all agree on, is a truth.

But all is not lost.

Think back over the last few years, BLM, MeToo, Ukraine, Gaza. All of them have one thing in common.

They offer the protesters a sense of worth.

So maybe that’s what we should focus on.

For since it’s clear that many of us are willing buyers for worth, why don’t we stop attacking each other, and start talking, or rather discussing how we could be the generation, that shrugged off their propaganda machine, and together started creating a society that could be more conducive to our human souls.

Michael Gray Griffith