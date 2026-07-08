Review of Michael Gray Griffith’s “Goodbye Road”

by Graham Lyons

When Covid “appeared” in early 2020, the true nature of “our” government was soon also revealed…and it was ugly. The criminal activity (and I do not use that term lightly) of the Australian Federal and State Governments, and in particular their health/medical “peak bodies”/ “regulators” was (and remains at mid-2026) egregious and shameful.

“Convid1984” and its associated deadly vax are the greatest atrocities perpetrated by “the world parasites” against the bulk of mankind in recent history, perhaps in all history. They employed their proxies, in the form of captured governments, to implement their agenda. As John Stapleton notes in his excellent Introduction, to date not one individual has faced justice and retribution for this…or had the decency and integrity to apologise.

It takes a special individual to be at the forefront of the Freedom Movement that grew during this era, always “on the ground in the thick of the action”, then documenting it and giving thousands of people “a voice” via interviews, blogs and articles, providing support and hope during this fraught time. That person is Michael Gray Griffith, ably supported by Kelli Stevenson.

Michael is a talented, perceptive playwright/author, and as noted by John Stapleton and Unbekoming, he IS Australia’s leading contemporary historian.

Convid1984 exposed the illusion of Australia as a proud, carefree nation as most of its populace submitted meekly to the government’s medical and street-level tyranny. Michael has become the doyen of those few who defied it, and he has provided special support and comfort to those who have lost jobs, family, friends and in some cases their very lives for their courage and integrity. While most members of the medical profession obeyed the vax diktats of Big Pharma (“Harma”) and its appendages, AHPRA, the TGA and government “health” departments and administered thousands of doses of the dangerous Covax, a few did not, including Drs Paul Oosterhuis, Bruce Paix, William Bay and My Le Trinh. And then there was the brave Dazelle. Michael supported them and provided them with a voice.

Michael and Kelli continue their important work, travelling “the Goodbye Road” from town to town in their bus, “Florence”. The whole country is their home. Goodbye to their (and our) pre-2020 lives, when some of us were so “unawake” as to regard the government as a somewhat flawed, but essentially benign, even benevolent, entity. Well, its Convid1984 behaviour soon disabused us of that illusion! The truth was revealed, and we can be thankful for that.

John Stapleton is to be congratulated too, for encouraging Michael to collate his essays and articles into this admirable book, and for his expert editing. No doubt Michael has abundant additional material…perhaps a sequel could be named (with reference to Xavier Herbert’s 1975 novel) “Poor Fellow My Covid Country”.

I will conclude on a lighthearted note. The author is not “merely” an exceptional documentor of life, with all its strange forms and paths: joyful, wondrous, sad, tragic. He knows how to live it himself…how to extract the marrow from its bones, in the great Welsh tradition of Dylan Thomas. In the “Babes in the Wood” chapter he reveals his prowess in activity surely more important than even great writing, storytelling and chronicling…loved it!

Michael overcame a major health scare in 2025. He must have had moments when he was tempted “to rage”. Fortunately he emerged, with his light burning stronger than ever:

“And you my father, there on the sad height,

Curse, bless me now with your fierce tears I pray.

Do not go gentle into that good night,

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”

~Professor Graham Lyons