Richard D Wolstencroft on Damo, Muff Film Festival and all manner of Shite

Richard is a contrarian, and so it will be interesting to hear his updates on our country and the world.



GOODBYE ROAD: AUSTRALIA’S BROKEN HEARTLANDS

Michael Gray Griffith is Australia’s leading contemporary historian. He is the founder of the collective Cafe Locked Out.

His stunning work documents the national derangement which overtook Australia during the Covid era. The country, once renowned for the easy going nature of its population, made headlines around the world for the extremism of its authoritarian response.

Thousands of Australians endured government censorship during the Covid era, many were forced to have a vaccine they did not want in order to keep their employment, and many thousands of others lost their jobs for refusing to go along with the government’s outrageous mandates. Michael received a ten year ban on Facebook and YouTube for going against the government narrative.

Goodbye Road is a lyrically written collection of essays, humane, funny, sad and shocking in equal measure. It is of significant historical interest for the fact that Michael is the only citizen journalist to have travelled Australia extensively interviewing people from all walks of life in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Goodbye Road: Australia’s Broken Heartlands is edited by and features an introduction from veteran Australian journalist John Stapleton.

Highlights include the man who lives in the carpark beneath Anthony Albanese’s house, confronting first hand accounts of the notoriously brutal police crackdown on protestors at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, the euphoria and sadness of the Convoy to Canberra, the largest protest gathering in Australian history, and uniquely moving stories of people he encountered on his “Deplorable Epic Road Trip”, those who have lost their livelihoods and their loved ones.

Michael Gray Griffith’s Goodbye Road: Australia’s Broken Heartlands places him amongst the very best of the nation’s writers.

It is the first of a string of books from the new publishing house The Banned Book Company.

