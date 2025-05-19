Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
1d

This is beautiful. There are a few girls who completely agree with you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jennifer Want's avatar
Jennifer Want
1d

The enemy came forward in a form that the people least expected ….it came disguised as medicine ….to help and to protect us from the deadly virus ….i believe some people just cannot come to terms with that reality…..I was one of the lucky ones ….i asked Divine father what is the energy of these vaccines and he showed me in my spirit the image of a snake and the words spoken to my spirit was reptilian….i shared this with my family yet it did not stop them from taking the poison ☠️ my only child, a son who is studying medicine was the most difficult to convince…no amount of yelling or screaming helped…..to my disappointment he took the recommended three shots….the anger in me is like an inferno which I will never recover from …..i despise the government and the medical profession with a passion …..they allowed evil to reign unchecked and for this I will never forgive them….be ready for round two is all I can say 🙏🥹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Cafe Locked Down
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture