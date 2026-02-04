

I am looking for some wonderful Sponsors to come on board and to help me fulfill my vision to make this highly important, feature Marooned.



Who am I?



I am Rohana, I am a Producer and Actor. For most of the last 26 years since moving to Australia I was in a working partnership with a writer, Michael Griffith. We started The Wolves Theatre Company and produced numerous productions and projects. One of them being the play Marooned. But for the last 3 or 4 years,we have parted ways and withhis blessing, I have taken Marooned on as my own project and now it is time now to make it into a feature Film.



As a Producer I am drawn to pieces that really make people think, that move people and those that can potentially make a difference. Marooned does all of these. It deals with the horror of Suicide from an angle and in a way that is never seen. It draws its audience in by getting them off side as they are laughing quite early on. Marooned has had over 90 performances as a play including a personal invite to the Chief of Army in Canberra for the military and VIPS. Audiences all over have repeated the same line " you must take this play everywhere" The film is the only way this can happen.

Bad mental health is rife in our society especially with the younger generation and also in Men. When I talk to people about making this film it more than often opens up the discussion around the loss of a friend or loved one by suicide. The simple premise of Marooned is that we as a society have a sense of responsibility to help each other, of community & therefore "talking" is what we need to do. I run a podcast on health and well being & my last one was about depression. As a young person, I did have a level of depression, I often felt stuck and like so many Women I had a lack of self worth, feelings of being inadequate, always judging myself and feeling judged but I was still able to be productive. Many aren't and many people don't know where to ask for help.



Michael, my ex, the writer of Marooned has Bipolar Disorder. This made him a genius writer but also often a train wreck of a human. Living with someone with Bipolar is exhausting and the suicide rate among those with the disorder is high. Their sense of worth and depressive moods can send them into a cave and their rage can be very destructive. With Bipolar there is a stigma and for the most part, even presenting Marooned we never mentioned he had it. Knowing far too many people with bad mental health and too many with relatives, kids, friends who have taken their own life it feels it is my duty to make this film. I believe it will be both a beautiful work of art and carry on being a brilliant tool to be used at Conferences, Men's Groups, within Psychotherapists and Medical professions as a teaching tool and for a film for over 18 General Release.



I am asking for help in the making of this film. No amount is too little but if you are able to donate $5000 or above you will be considered a Marooned VIP or Official Sponsor and your logo will be attached to all media, marketing and credited in the film. You will recieve complimentary passes to the screening near you and there will be opportunities to talk as a Sponsor of this Film.



All donations will go into helping me make this a brilliant product. I am only asking for money to cover the shoot, not post production costs.I can be fully transparent with the budget which currently is very minimal for a feature, when it is finalized. But current upfront costs are the location, equipment I will need to hire such as lapel mics, public liability insurance and catering. The costs of Crew ( a great DOP, Sound Recordist and Gaffer), 1st AD, hair and make up & the Actors Producers and Director's fees. If I manage to raise more donations than the costs associated with the filming of Marooned I will put any remaining money into the money into post production. This will be an expensive part and very likely with the cost of an editing suite & editor for the same amount needed to shoot the film. We are looking at a shoot of around 5 days end of Feb or early March.



