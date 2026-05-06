Rosemary Marshall and The Cardi-Girls, Susannah and Kay tonight in The Cafe

Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Rosemary Marshall and The Cardi-Girls, Susannah and Kay tonight in The Cafe1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:04:51-1:04:51Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Rosemary Marshall and The Cardi-Girls, Susannah and Kay tonight in The CafeCafé Locked OutMichael Gray GriffithMay 06, 2026ShareTranscriptJoin us tonight, live at 6.40pm AEST for a lively conversation between three fearless Freedom Warriors.Cafe Locked Out has the Blue Bee shop, see here https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMichael Gray GriffithRecent EpisodesThe CLO QUIZ SHOW #88 mins ago • Michael Gray GriffithAustralia, how do we get rid of AHPRA? Melinda Richards, Dr Paul Oosterhuis and MGG in the CafeMay 4 • Michael Gray GriffithIs this thirty old process, a healthier way to TransitionMay 3 • Michael Gray GriffithSACHA STONE live on Cafe Locked Out with MGG and MartinMay 2 • Michael Gray GriffithAre the Clues to who we are as a people, residing in the people's voice?May 1 • Michael Gray GriffithThe CLO QUIZ SHOWApr 27 • Michael Gray GriffithJoin resident Dr Paul Oosterhuis & Michael Gray Griffith in The Cafe 8pm AESTApr 27 • Michael Gray Griffith