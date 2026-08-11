Rosemary Marshall & the Cardi Girls

After a refreshing break and some well-deserved holidays, Kay and Susannah return to the mic with their bright energy, open hearts, and passion for connecting with people who care deeply about their communities and the world we share. Tonight on Cafe Locked Out, they’re joined by the wonderful Rosemary Marshall. Latley, Rosemary has been helping bring people together for a special community gathering focused on supporting families and encouraging open dialogue around vaccine choices for preschool children. It’s a heartfelt discussion centred on care, empowerment, and the strength that comes when communities stand together with kindness and respect. This is a lively, interactive show — we’d love to hear from you! Jump into the chat, share your thoughts, ask questions, and be part of the conversation as Kay, Susannah, and Rosemary create a space full of warmth, insight, and connection.

Dear Subscribers (both paid and free),

Cafe Locked Out started life as Cafe Locked Down in Melbourne, right in the middle of the Covid years.

Six years on, we’re still here — and we’re now reaching between five and six million people a month. That number isn’t just interviews. It includes the rants, the posts, the conversations, and everything else that happens in this space.

In a purely commercial sense, the smart move would be to lock everything behind a paywall. Why do all this work and give it away for free?

But we’re not a normal podcast. We’re closer to an online community — and a lot of people in this community are doing it really hard. Some of us are living in tents.

We simply can’t, in good conscience, cut those people off because they can’t afford a subscription.

So instead of going fully paid, we want to say this:

To everyone who already supports the work — thank you. You are the only reason we’re still able to keep going.

And if you regularly take something from what we put out, and you can comfortably afford to chip in, we’d be genuinely grateful if you did.

Your support doesn’t just keep the lights on. It keeps this space open for the people who need it most.

Thank you for being here.

Kelli and Michael

Cafe Locked Out