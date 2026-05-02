SACHA STONE live on Cafe Locked Out with MGG and Martin

:NOTE. Cafe Locked Out’s Podcasts are free to consume but not to produce, so if you could see fit to take out a paid subscription that would be warmly received. ~Kelli Stevenson

Former rock musician and artist Sacha Stone grew up in Rhodesia-Zimbabwe throughout the war for independence.

He established Humanitad in 1999 and has worked across both the NGO and IGO sectors as an outspoken advocate of human rights and natural justice.

He has instigated peace initiatives and education programs, lobbied against human-rights abuses in different parts of the globe and continues to prosecute for the protection of vanguard innovators, scientists and doctors.

Sacha founded the New Earth Project an evolving blueprint for sustainable, sovereign and self-determining communities, headquartered out of the world renowned (Akasha) NewEarth Haven in Bali.

Sacha is also founder of the ITNJ International Tribunal for Natural Justice, which launched under multilateral observership in June 2015 via a ceremonial seating and ratification ceremony at Westminster Central Hall in London on the 800th anniversary of the signing of Magna Carta.

This new planetary court is committed to the dispensation of natural justice: www.humanitad.org The ITNJ launched the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking & Child Sex Abuse at Westminster Central Hall in London in Spring 2018. The Commission continues to hear witness testimonies from survivors and expert witnesses from around the globe via on-line virtual court seatings.

A Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Weaponisation of the Biosphere launched in 2019 and in 2020 the court launched an inquiry into Corona/Covid (still underway as of Q4/2020): www.commission.itnj.org

Sacha is founder of the World Health Sovereignty Summit with many of the worlds leading advocates in the sector including: Robert Kennedy Jr., Del Bigtree, G. Edward Griffin, Professor Dolores Cahill, Dr Christiane Northrup, Marla Maples, Charlene Bollinger, Dr Rashid Buttar, Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Andrew Wakefield, Dr David Martin, etc…: www.reclaimyourlives.com Sacha is an activist, public speaker, publisher, writer and film-maker: www.sachastone.com

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