Secretly, Do You Crave Stronger Governance? Campfire Chats with Lindsy

LyndsayFreedom is in the first line of our national anthem, but does that mean it’s hard-wired into our DNA?One clue lies in a side effect of these last crazy years... apathy.Digital ID is on its way, tucked away inside the belly of the approaching “Under 16 Trojan Horse Bill.”Many believe that a social credit score system will be next.

Does that frighten you, or are you looking forward to it?

If so, why?

Was freedom ever important to you, or is it just a word in an anthem that has become a lyrical lie?

We discuss this tonight with CLO’s resident psychologist, Lyndsay.

"Goodbye Road" by Michael Gray Griffith

Goodbye Road is an utterly compelling collection of essays from the founder of Cafe Locked Out.

Here is the Introduction by veteran Australian journalist John Stapleton.

It is of significant historical interest for the fact that Michael Gray Griffith is the only citizen journalist to have travelled Australia interviewing people from all walks of life in the wake of the Covid epidemic. It is humane, funny, sad and shocking in equal measure. It is a gritty record of the personal and social devastation foisted on the country by career politicians.

All based on a lie.

Michael Gray Griffith is the founder of Cafe Locked Out, which is now a nationwide community of podcasters.

“SOMEWHERE CLOSE but forever unreachable, a curlew is wailing like a soul lost in the night, and as I lay in my swag, I understand that thanks to covid, and all its bullshit, this bird is now singing my song.”

~Mgg, from the essay called ‘The Pilot’

Goodbye Road