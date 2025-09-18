Seeding the Fog: The Silent Neurodegeneration in Long COVID

Tonight, Li—The People’s Pharmacist—is back! He digs deep into the effects of spike protein on the body and what you can do about it.Stood down during the lockdowns for not taking the jab, he has now been reinstated as a pharmacist.These are the issues he’ll discuss tonight.
The rising global burden of dementia.
How Long COVID affects cognition.
The spike induced protein seeding
Genetic vulnerabilities like APOE4.
Long COVID Brain Fog to Dementia Stages Comparison
Practical nutritional strategies to slow or prevent protein seeding.
