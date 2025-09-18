Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Seeding the Fog: The Silent Neurodegeneration in Long COVID

Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Sep 18, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Tonight, Li—The People’s Pharmacist—is back! He digs deep into the effects of spike protein on the body and what you can do about it.Stood down during the lockdowns for not taking the jab, he has now been reinstated as a pharmacist.These are the issues he’ll discuss tonight.

The rising global burden of dementia.

How Long COVID affects cognition.

The spike induced protein seeding

Genetic vulnerabilities like APOE4.

Long COVID Brain Fog to Dementia Stages Comparison

Practical nutritional strategies to slow or prevent protein seeding.

Subscribe for update http://eepurl.com/h4tk7v

FB page Heal Australia https://www.facebook.com/healaustralia2020/

Heal Australia FB Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/healaustralia

Support Patreon Heal Australia https://www.patreon.com/healaustralia
Private consult email upstreamhealthnt@gmail.com

Show less

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Cafe Locked Down
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture