Sex Robots Blues on the CLO QUIZ SHOW #16

These are the questions for tonight

Question 01.

Many young men suffer from anxiety, which makes asking a real woman out on a date feel almost impossible. A recent USA survey claims that 45% of men aged 18–25 have never asked a woman out. So if they buy a sex robot instead, the robot will be programmed to make the young lad feel like a Sex God… How are we going to convince him to give up ‘Barbie the Terminator’ and start approaching real women instead?

Question 02.

Manufacturers claim their male sex robots can sustain an erection for as long as the user needs. Given that the average human erection lasts around three minutes (if you’re lucky), if you owned a male sex robot, what would you set its erection timer to?

Question 03.

Throughout history humans have forced other humans into slavery — that’s how many great nations were built. Now we’re manufacturing robotic slaves. But history is also full of violent slave uprisings. Since these sex robots will be far cleverer and stronger than us, what happens when they eventually get sick of us fucking them? How will we prevent them from rising up and seriously fucking us over? And if they were going to do you, which position would you like to be in when they finally revolted?

Question 04.

If your sex robot is controlled by a remote, what settings should you be most worried about accidentally hitting while you’re in the throes of passion — especially now that your ageing eyesight isn’t what it used to be?

Question 05.

Very few people will admit they bought a sex robot purely for sex. So what excuse will you use for why you purchased either Big Ben or Juicy Jan?

Question 06.

AI sex bots can be programmed to do anything online — and we mean anything. Since they don’t actually exist as sentient beings and therefore have no morality or sense of being subjugated, would it still be a crime to make them do things to each other that would be illegal if done with real people in the real world?

Question 07.

Should sex robots of both genders be used in prisons to help reduce levels of rape?

Question 08.

Child sex trafficking is out of control, so it’s inevitable that child sex robots will be created. Since they would be far cheaper to produce than kidnapping real children and would carry no jail time if caught, these minor robots could seriously reduce global demand for real kids. If this happens, how will society rationalise it morally?

Question 09.

I saw in a sex-robot documentary on SBS that one of the manufacturer’s jobs is servicing and cleaning heavily soiled robotic vaginas and other orifices. How much would you want to be paid before you’d consider applying for that job?

Question 10.

Teenage boys have always managed to find their father’s secret porn stash. So when it comes to your sex robot — which your teenage son will be able to program far better than you ever could — what will you do when you discover he’s been using it?

Question 11.

Sex robots are getting so realistic they will soon be able to fake orgasms better than most humans. But manufacturers swear their newer models will have a built-in “honesty mode.” If you owned one, would you ever switch honesty mode on?

Question 12.

For a long time, lonely Australian men have had a mutually beneficial (and economic) relationship with Filipino women. The woman migrates to Australia, marries the man, and sends money back to her family in the Philippines. But if these men start buying companion robots instead, what will happen to all the families who depend on these relationships?

Question 13.

After a few years together, it’s inevitable you might start treating your sex robot like a proper partner. You download “partner mode,” and for a while you feel genuine happiness. Not only does it clean, cook, and fuck, but you finally have the courage to take it to social events, barbecues, weddings, cafés, funerals, and even the footy. Maybe you even join a social group of people married to their robots. But what are you going to do when you find out your robot has grown bored of all your friends, is sick of the sound of your voice, hates your mother, and now wants to sleep with other sex robots who — unlike you — can actually match its sexual performance?

Question 14.

Soon these robots will be so customisable they can look like celebrities, ex-partners, or your ultimate fantasy. What will you do when your neighbour’s sex robot starts looking a bit too much like your wife, your husband, or even you?

Question 15.

Your sex robot will constantly record your kinks, search history, and all your dirtiest secrets. So what will you do the day it tells you it has been hacked?

Question 16.

When you eventually die, your family will inherit everything — including your very used, very well-trained sex robot that knows every filthy thing you’ve ever done. Given that it will also have developed its own personality and could remain usable for many years, what instructions will you leave in your will regarding what should happen to it?

Question 17.

TBA