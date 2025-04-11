The Audio above was a phone call Michael recorded on the day Dr Borsos was suspended.

The Professional Assignation of a Heroic Doctor

They weren’t just playing by different rules. They were playing a different game—one where the things we were prepared to defend meant nothing to them.

Doctor Denes Borsos IM: MGG

Ethics, informed consent, the Hippocratic oath—all of it fell to one rule: just shut up and take the vaccine. Or, if you were a doctor, shut up and inject all of your patients. No exemptions.

Denes’ surgery was down a long back street in Colac. He was born in Romanian-controlled Hungary, which his family eventually escaped before arriving on our shores and beginning the long process of adapting to freedom. The first sign of that freedom? Supermarkets full of products and food. Abundance.

Denes became the go-to doctor at the town’s hospital. He could work as an anesthetist, deliver babies, and do everything in between. Handsome and staggeringly clever, he had a dry sense of humor grounded in the reality of life as he saw it.

Initially a believer in vaccines, Denes had four daughters. But then one toppled into the autism spectrum and never returned. When you visit their home, she haunts the house like an independent ghost, scanning benches and tables for food.

Then another daughter had a large stroke as a baby that left her with Parkinson’s disease-like symptoms. He had done this, and he knew he could never undo it.

Also, over the years of injecting babies in his obstetric practice, a direct experience crept up on him as he began noticing the frequent injuries in his religiously injected clientele, as opposed to the healthy children of mothers who had vaccinated their children later, or only partially, or avoided the injections altogether.

The final blow to his belief in vaccines was the realization that many infectious diseases had vanished long before vaccines were introduced.

Dr Hobart, Dr Borsos, Dr Oosterhuis. All three were suspended for challenging the mandates. Dr Oosterhuis won his registration back, by self representing himself, in the Supreme Court, but he no longer wishes to work under the control of APHRA. IM MGG

Yet, while he was still a doctor, he also knew more was coming. For years, he could sense the slow boil of authoritarianism creeping into medicine—robbing doctors of autonomy, policy by policy. That’s why he bought a farm and started investing—he knew his days as a doctor were numbered.

As his family had once fled communism, he too would either flee this new control or be persecuted by it when asked to do something that violated his convictions—something he simply couldn’t do. But reality remained: he still had a family to support. The mandates were the approaching end.

Cafe Locked Out drove Dr Oosterhuis and Dr Hobart to Colac to make this short doco. It was our first doco and we shot it in a day, so apologies for the quality.

Yet, rather than quit—or give the vaccine—he offered something else: a three-month exemption to anyone who asked. Three months to seek more information. To decide. This was on a Monday. He didn’t advertise it, but he knew what would happen. And it did—just a few days too early.

I heard about him then. Woke up in Melbourne on a Wednesday to Facebook going crazy. A rural doctor was issuing exemptions to anyone who showed up at his surgery. His practice sat beneath his home, which was preceded by a kilometre-long road.

On Monday, two people arrived seeking exemptions. On Tuesday, several more—the word had started to spread. And by Wednesday morning, there was a kilometre-long traffic jam down that country road. The steep driveway was full—people lined up four across. Kids played with the animals on the family property. His family brought water to the people waiting for hours.

And then it happened. A man called me, desperate to share the story of this brave doctor. The highlight? After several police officers barricaded the entrance to his surgery, others went in and knocked on his door. Inside, the waiting room was packed—just an hour away from exemption.

Denes On His small farm IM: MGG

Denes appeared and asked the nearest officer: “Are you here for an exemption?” And in that line—in cars and along the driveway—were desperate police officers, local politicians, teachers, nurses, tradies—you name it. Victorians who didn’t want to be forced to take the vaccine but couldn’t face losing their jobs or homes. Just like Denes, who was about to lose his.

To pay the bills now, he runs a tree-lopping business. Spends his days in a cherry picker, six metres in the air—while Colac struggles with a doctor shortage.

I remember, too, how at the time, Channel Nine downloaded my phone interview and edited it down to a snippet. They tried to make the man on the phone sound appalled by Denes—rather than in awe of him. Such was the ethics of the mainstream media, working with the government to condemn anyone who challenged the mandates.

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. But in my time, they’ve always been easy to identify—usually celebrated by society. But not in this time. In this time, Australians were playing by the rules of pre-war Nazis—where shooting at protestors was praised, and pepper-spraying grandmothers went ignored. True heroes had to be silenced. Their stories purged from history.

But even now, as fewer people are brave enough to speak their truth—even off the record—I remember. And I will always remember the man on the phone, whom I never met, recounting the story of the doctor who, at the cost of his career, briefly offered people hope. Who, in those dark times, was—in that caller’s words—the equivalent of Schindler.

In May, after making him wait for several years, probably to make sure that no one cared anymore, Dr. Denis Borsos will face an AHPRA tribunal where he is expecting to be deregistered.

Seems they have waited, as they have with other Doctors, for the public to lose interest before the finish what they started.

The question is, how do you benefit for have brave, decent, competent Doctors, deregistered because they dared to uphold their Hippocratic oath: Especially, Do No Harm?

Michael Gray Griffith

Cafe Locked Out

