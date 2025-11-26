Published by John Stapleton from A Sense of Place Publishing.

~Kelli Stevenson

Reviews

Mark Hugo Derek Selby

Incredible that writing the truth about Government response to the covid pandemic can cause anxieties of potential retaliation.

Well done for writing it despite the risks.

Bee Winfield

My copy arrived safely with a cherished inscription thank you Michael. I never start a book at the start but just dove in near the end and I could not put it down. I then turned to the beginning and read properly. Before long I was reading it out to my mate Stew and we were both enthralled and would have loved to read it from cover to cover if farm work didn’t call us away. I want to buy one for everyone for Christmas.

Sandy Turner

I totally agree with Lisa’s book review above. It’s a historical record and keepsake of what we went through particularly in Victoria. Thank you again Michael for your superb, descriptive and hours of detailed work you have endured for an awesome result in this fabulous book.

Goodbye Road succeeds as both immediate witness testimony and lasting historical document because Griffith understands he’s recording a civilization’s nervous breakdown in real time. The book’s title itself—taken from the path traveled by those expelled from mainstream society—captures how millions of Australians experienced not just job losses or social exclusion but a fundamental severance from their previous lives. In my June 2024 interview with Griffith, he revealed the personal cost of this documentation: shot with rubber bullets at the Shrine of Remembrance, under constant surveillance, living in a bus because conventional employment became impossible. Yet the collection radiates not bitterness but astonishment at the communities that emerged from shared exile. The 8:32 Gatherings he describes—modern corroborees of the displaced—represent something unprecedented in Australian history: a parallel society built by those who discovered, as Griffith writes, that “when we hugged, we hugged like people who’d found someone lost in the wilds.” This is the book’s ultimate achievement—it records not just what Australia lost during its descent into medical authoritarianism, but what the exiled found in each other when they had nothing left to lose.

~Unbekoming

Anelissa Stanibol

Historical record of this time!! It doesn’t take many seconds before I bawl my eyes out, when I recall Michael GG , Australian Don Quixote of the C21st. One of the staunchest, bravest men in Australia.