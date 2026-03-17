Speech @ Topolinis Caffé

the event was organised by the PEOPLE'S FREE SPEECH FORUM



Michael shares a powerful address reflecting on his journey capturing the stories of the freedom movement and his personal survival after a life-altering heart attack.



He honors the bravery of Australians who stood their ground over the last five years, comparing them to the "modern Rats of Tobruk" for their resilience despite losing careers and family connections.



He explores the "black sheep paradox," explaining that the movement’s strength—and its struggle with unity—comes from a collection of individuals who naturally resist conformity.



Michael highlights the stories of everyday heroes and introduces the "blue banded bee" as a symbol for those who contribute to society while thinking for themselves.



A key focus is the danger of internal division. Michael warns against "cancel culture" within the movement, urging members to resolve differences privately rather than airing grievances online. He emphasises that infighting only weakens their cause and that true strength lies in respecting diverse opinions while moving toward a common destination.



In his closing, Michael calls on all "veterans of this war" to document their experiences to prevent their history from being erased by digital "memory holes." He reminds the audience that they are the seeds of future legends, fighting a marathon for the liberty of generations yet to be born.



@Topolinis Caffé in Perth for the People’s Free Speech Forum

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