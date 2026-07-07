Steven Porter Moree Protecting Aboriginal Allodial Sovereign Rights

We’ve all got different nationalities in this country. I don”t class myself as an Australian Aboriginal or as Indigenous. I’m a Walaraay Mari of the Gamilaraay Nation. We have never been classified as our allodial nationalities. Does this government or any law in this country acknowledge me and my nationality? The establishment of this country was illegal. You cannot discover something where it was already occupied plain and simple.

Australia’s first nation people only make up 2.9% of the whole population and the illegal government want 97.1% of the population to vote on our liberties. That’s not democracy, that’s indoctrination. If there’s going to be a Referendum it needs to be put to us, the First Nations people of this country. Ask us if we would like to be included in this country’s Constitution.