For three nights we have been stuck next to Nullagine River, waiting for Monday to roll around so we can get our bus’s windscreen replaced.

The first two nights were quiet. A few discreet campers, mainly tourists setting up their rooftop tents, and a few Aussie tradies rolling out their swags next to their red-dirt utes.



We swam in the river, whose water was so soft and warm it felt like a mother, and we worked on the website and booked in interviews.



But on Saturday afternoon more people came, and they were from Karratha.





There were the Filipino nurses who came to sunbake and swim; their plump g-strings out of place with their conservative conversations and polite matching faces. All day they’d been healing Karratha’s patients; now they were here letting mother cleanse away all the scars their empathy had opened.



There was a mature white man who spent the day sitting on the council seat and table, typing on his laptop or taking in the view, while his four-wheel drive and family-size caravan waited for him. To us it looked like he had brought everything he’d need, except, it seemed, his family.



Then, as the afternoon progressed, more people arrived, most of them young and in second-hand four-wheel drives. Eager to leave the safety of the man-flattened campground, they took off down these almost impassable dirt tracks, seeking isolated places further down the river.



Before sunset Kel and I went for a long walk over these low rolling hills covered in uniform clumps of beige spinifex. Hills that kept rolling into the Albert Namatjira landscape, with its white-gum arteries following the river to these iron-ore hills blurred in the distance. And despite the vast beauty it was clear there was no sustenance here, and while we saw no life other than birds, the music of these young people was like cordial in the air.



When we got back there were a load more campers, spaced out and quietly preparing for the night. Out here the sunsets are their own art form and lie far beyond any camera’s ability to capture.



Come listen to this, Kel said from the door. I was on the bed, writing.



In the distance a few lights declared the source of their music. They were playing songs we had never heard, and above the music rose the sound of their laughter as these young people partied next to the river which, full of life, was still as old as this land. No doubt the now-missing black people must have dived into her too and, belly full of fish, floated on their backs and taken in the permanent stars who would have allowed them to take it for granted that this life would never end.



On my laptop the Victorian elections were in full swing. People in suits trying to analyse and predict the endless theatre of politics, while Europe, on my phone’s screen, continued to self-emulate the last regrets of the romance of Paris. And despite our country, thanks to my generation, owing more debt than these young people will ever be able to repay, all we could hear was a girl laughing, in that way partying girls laugh when a young man they like is gravitating towards her.



Would this be one drugged and drunken fuck beneath all these stars, or, as they partied next to this mother, was one or both of them hoping that this possibility of a union would be the birth of a fresh universe?



Maybe one day, far in the future, their children’s children would be swinging off these same trees and laughing as they bombed this very same water.



How blessed we felt to stay near our bus and listen to them all release and celebrate the suppressed larrikin in their souls. And despite not being able to discern individual words, due to the volume of the music and the distance, I wondered if they knew how much hope they were carving into this midnight’s bark.

Michael Gray Griffith

Near Karratha 29/11/26