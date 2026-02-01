SUNDAY MORNINGS ON CAFE LOCKED OUT WITH COLIN LILLIE, JOHN STAPLETON & MICHAEL GRAY GRIFFITH

He also met the great love of his life, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Senator for the Northern Territory.

As leadership squabbles consume both the Liberal Party and The Nationals, Jacinta Price may well roar through the middle to claim the top prize.

The Jacinta Price for Prime Minister Facebook page, with more than 107,000 members, is currently paused for no obvious reason. Perhaps she is just keeping her powder drive.

However it all pans out, Colin Lillie is one of those people gripped by destiny. He will make a damned good looking First Man.

But he is by no means a wallflower living in his famous wife’s shadow.

Colin is an acclaimed musician in his own right, with several albums behind him, and is releasing a new documentary “This Land” in the coming weeks.

Of what is happening in Australia right now he told Cafe Locked Out: “The human experience screams for freedom and when we cancel artists we see the end of freedom: Freedom of speech, Freedom of expression, Freedom to be yourself.

“Stalin and Hitler came for the artist creators and freethinkers first.”

Born in a small mining town near Dalkeith, Scotland, Colin battled addiction, uncertainty, and a turbulent youth before picking up a guitar and wandering through Europe. A fateful journey following an Irish girlfriend led him to Alice Springs, where the vast landscapes, open mic nights, and vibrant local music scene sparked a profound transformation. Sober and inspired, he discovered his powerful, soulful sound rooted in Americana, folk, and raw storytelling.

“Since his 2012 EP debut, Colin has released acclaimed albums like Glass Homes (2016) – earning The AU Review’s People’s Choice Australian Artist of the Year – followed by the Diesel-produced Petrichor EP (2020) and Shades Of Love (2021). His music draws from hard-won experiences, indigenous connections through his wife’s family, and a deep gratitude for his adopted country, as heard in tracks like “Grandfather’s Country” and “This Land.”

A standout on The Voice Australia in 2018, multiple NT Live Voice awards winner, and a passionate live performer, Colin brings intensity, honesty, and heart to every note.

We dive into his remarkable journey from darkness to renewal, the pull of the desert, songwriting truths, and what belonging really means in modern Australia.

