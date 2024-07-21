Kulture #6 The Underground Music Of The Freedom Movement

6pm Cafe locked Out

On RUMBLE

Liberated Artists are Front Line Artistic Warriors of Hope. In this current world they risk being cancelled for simply writing and posting songs about things that matter to them. It appears a new genre is emerging, The Modern Day Protest Song, that uses any genre they think works with the piece. To check out the work of these artists click here: https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/ We sell the songs for $5 a song. $3 goes to the artist $2 is now going to become an affiliate link. So if you want to support these brave artists as they try to kick start a renascence you can now do so for the price of a coffee.

Then at 8pm

Brady Gunn at 8pm with Dr Paul Oosterhuis

8pm Cafe locked Out

On RUMBLE

When I was on the big tour, every time we wanted to find our people, I would ask the masked town’s folk where was, ‘The Stand In the Park.’

Oh, those anti vaxxers. They meet in the park over there.

Literally every town had one.

It was the first of our movements great ideas, An idea that spread across the land, supported by those amongst us who wanted to find each other.

It was like the foundation of a new church, one that spread hope and whose Dogma was steeped in a Love of Freedom.

This was why the police came after Bradey.

In a time of rising authoritarianism, hope is dangerous for it fosters courage, and courage is the antidote for fear.

It is an honour to have Bradey on the show. I believe he is one of the true unsung heroes of our times.

An articulate, funny, deep thinking and just as importantly, Brave Man.

Smiley Face Fatigues- International Buyers and eBook

https://mybook.to/ZthBu

The Art of Shhh- International Buyers and eBook

https://mybook.to/theartofshhh

Smiley Face Fatigues- Australian Buyers

https://www.astandinthepark.org/.../smiley-face-fatigues.../

The Art of Shhh- Australian buyers

https://www.astandinthepark.org/.../the-art-of-shhh-by.../