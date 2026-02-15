SUNDAYS AT CAFE LOCKED OUT: Special Guest Robyn Robins.

With John Stapleton, Michael Gray Griffith.

Robin Robyns is the author of The Jackboots, set during the Covid era, and the upcoming book My Angry Breast.

ON THE JACKBOOTS

“When the Grandmothers speak and are listened to, the world will begin to heal,” declares a Hopi prophecy. In The Jackboots, Australian grandmother Robyn Robins harnesses this ancient wisdom to challenge a modern nightmare. From 2020 to 2022, she watched Australia endure brutal lockdowns and a “weaponized” medical system - a “predator” spinning a web to trap the innocent. She insists this was a deliberate scheme to disconnect humanity from nature, paving the way for artificial intelligence to reign.

“The predator’s poison taints the soul,” Robins warns. Yet, she finds light in Sige, the Grandmother of Creation, whose timeless wisdom rises to defy tyranny. Through her raw perspective, The Jackboots reveals a Covid-fueled assault on freedom, with fear as its tool and control as its goal.

This isn’t just a tale of loss - it’s a rallying cry. “If we don’t stand for our children, will they stand alone?” Robins asks, urging readers to reclaim their birthright. She shares practical hope - natural remedies, wisdom from brave doctors, and a “medicine chest” to foster wellbeing - arming us to resist, no matter the odds. Her voice weaves spiritual strength with fierce resolve.

Today, Grandmother Wisdom is more crucial than ever. The Jackboots stands as a bold call to reject tyranny, restore natural health, and fight for liberty. As systems crumble and betrayal looms, Robins proves the ages-old power of a grandmother’s heart can still guide us. Uplifting yet unyielding, this book speaks to those hungry for truth and defiance - a beacon in a world undone.

ON MY ANGRY BREAST

If you think: the last thing I want to do is read a book about breast cancer, think again.

Robyns: Cancer touched my life when I was seven years old with the passing of my maternal grandmother. Years later, I stepped the cancer highway with my beloved dad and, in the year 2012, it revisited. This time the fear of the unknown was not so raw; having spent years researching and studying holistic health I had an understanding of avenues to explore besides the toxic treatments offered by the Western medical model. When hearing those words, “You have cancer,” I took the highway of hope to find a better way and a return to health.

The alchemy of body chemistry, belief system, hopes, dreams and the cancer itself are as individual as each grain of sand on a beach. The therapies we bring together to support our healing also differ – especially today, as I believe the modern medical paradigm is morphing into a holistic approach.

I feel privileged to be a witness to this new emerging vision, one that is drawing threads from ancient tried and true medicine and the brilliance of today’s medical and scientific sector whose heart truly beats with the mantra, ‘First, do no harm’.

