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Jan DAWE's avatar
Jan DAWE
Sep 29

SOooooo, 'Who decides' who is a Threat to Society? It can't be the 'Guards', because They, are provided by the SAME System = Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? See > Even the Romans 'Knew' that this model of 'Oversight' was Complete BullShit, and open to abuse!

So, what makes it Legitimate morally (or other) for 1 group to run the SAME operations of actual criminals, in order to catch an alledged other group of criminals, where the 'Authorities', do exactly the same damage to Society - apparently, FOR, The 'Common Good' - and a 'Result'? This applies to Actual terrorism, poisoning of Nations chemically or physically or nuerologically, or 'scamming' in the true sense of the word!

Next; I like dictionaries > PRE the CONVID exercise of course! A dictionary, gives concise meanings to the Word, devoid of Biases, racial or skin tonestones, religious or political bents, cultural or wealth differences, geo or spatial locationals, physical or gender differentials, or so called 'Tagged' Good or Bad references (Substance or trauma outcome parameters not inclusive). = If anything - animate or inanimate, or anyone - Singular or en masse, 'fits' that non biased definition, then that is You - it! There are no 'Outs' or 'Credit/debits' to alter definition - FULL STOP!

Last; 'Sock puppets'. And here was I convinced that the Political landscape of Political and Techno/BureaCratic R.E.P.S [1] were mere Rubbery figures! Kermit is Popular again via Revolution! LOL.

1] REPS; All 'Installed' REPS (Representatives) of strategic Worth, usually are up for this, to 'Accomodate' all of the Foreign and Domestic lobby Groups = RectalExpansionPactSurgery. Also explains why there is Zero empathy for the 'Locals' > All available tears resources were shed during procedure- Considered a boneArse(Bonus) by their Sponsors.

As for 'Our' guards, the RUM CORPS never really left town. They just morphed into the 2.0 version.

Wellness - John D.

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Dave Esplin's avatar
Dave Esplin
Sep 29

I call them out as sock puppets whenever it's obvious.

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