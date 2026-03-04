The 3rd Assistant Director who reached a scene he couldn't direct.

Shannon Crotty was working in the film industry, until the Government added a prerequisite that for him, was a needle too far.

But seeing how to many, working in the movies is a dream job, how do you move on, or rather where do you move on to?

Now of course, where you are, you are also a spectator to the Ai revolution, where in movie industry now, no one is safe, not even the stars.

Cafe Locked Out is entirely listener-supported. We can’t hold the line without you.

We don’t receive government grants, and we don’t have corporate sponsors — we like it that way. It means you’re free to speak your truth with us. Staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help:

The Shop — Click the link to our shop and grab some gear https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/ When you wear our gear out in the world, you’re not just supporting us financially; you’re starting conversations and showing others they aren’t alone. You’ll also find The Banned Book Company on our site, and signed copies of Michaels new book, ‘Goodbye Road’.

Direct Contribution — If you’d prefer to simply give, every dollar goes straight toward streaming costs, equipment, and keeping us on the road https://cafelockedout.com/donate/