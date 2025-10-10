Café Locked Out is a community of Australian free speech defenders and podcasters.

Over the past five years, we’ve faced relentless censorship, including the removal of our main Facebook page—with over 100,000 followers—simply for amplifying the unedited voices of everyday Australians.

Now, we’re confronting the rollout of Digital ID measures, under the guise of age verification, which threaten to further erode online freedoms in Australia.

To protest this, Robyn Jackson-Stegner from Courage is the Cure had a great idea that we are now proceeding with.

We are organizing a 40-hour live podcast marathon exclusively on X and Rumble, dubbed the “40-Hour Meta Famine,” as a symbolic boycott of Meta platforms.

The dates we’re targeting are the 14th, 15th, and 16th of November 2025, and we are currently on the lookout for a great variety of guests.

Our objectives for this event are:

• To raise global awareness about Australia’s slide toward a more authoritarian state. • To feature a diverse array of international influencers and ordinary Australians sharing their stories. • To create an engaging, celebratory event—like a final salute to the irreverent spirit of the Australian larrikin. • To inspire hope and foster solidarity in the fight for free expression.

Regards,

Michael Gray Griffith

Café Locked Out

RUMBLE

X

