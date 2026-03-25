The Art of Radical Curiosity

Russell Storey is an Australian author, international breathwork trainer and facilitator, astrologer, and former corporate professional based in Perth (Sorrento), Western Australia.

https://radicalcuriosity.com.au/



He has a background in organizational change management, strategy, and leadership development, including 17 years living and working in the UK inside large institutions.

He encountered breathwork around 2010, trained with the Transformational Breath Foundation in Edinburgh, and has since taught it worldwide, emphasizing its ability to help people "feel better fast, without the need to talk" through conscious breathing that oxygenates the body, supports energy and consciousness, and aids emotional regulation.

He returned to Australia around 2019 to be closer to family and founded Connected Breath (offering sessions and training in Perth and beyond).

He also created AstroBreath, a system blending breathwork with astrological archetypes for stress regulation, body reconnection, and clarity in uncertain times.



His interest in how culture shapes thinking, beliefs, and unquestioned ideas grew from his corporate experience and intensified during the COVID period, as he observed social consensus formation, uncertainty management, and the risks of questioning dominant narratives. The book Radical Curiosity emerged from this personal and intellectual inquiry. An Instagram post references it arising "through grief, research, and independent thinking," pointing to a deeply personal awakening alongside broader cultural analysis.



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