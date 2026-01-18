In this powerful episode, we dive into the extraordinary story of Daniel Duggan, a former US Marine who has built his life in Australia since 2002. Married to an Australian citizen, Saffrine, and father to six Australian children, Duggan became a permanent resident, took the citizenship oath on Australia Day 2012, and held a valid Aviation Security Identification Card—renewed by the Australian government just weeks before his dramatic arrest on October 21, 2022.

Duggan faces no charges in Australia. Yet the US seeks his extradition on allegations tied to part-time flight instruction in South Africa in 2012—when he was already an Australian citizen—using vintage 1960s/70s aircraft incapable of threatening US security.

Critics argue the indictment is politically motivated, emerging amid heightened US-China tensions, with no other individuals charged despite alleged co-conspirators.

US officials, including Assistant Secretary Jessica Lewis, have publicly referenced pressure on Australia to cooperate, framing Duggan as part of a broader geopolitical issue.

The human cost is staggering. Duggan endured nearly 21 months in Australian maximum-security prisons, including over 19 months in solitary confinement—conditions the UN defines as torture—despite no violence history or local charges. He spent days in a dry cell as an "Extreme High Risk" inmate and was denied access to the secret 2017 US indictment for nearly two months.

The toll extends to his family. Medical experts have documented severe impacts on Saffrine and their six children.

Extradition was approved by Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus (twice, around Christmas periods in 2022 and 2024), despite a detailed Section 22 submission challenging the decision. An appeal hearing occurred in the Federal Court in October 2025; judgment remains reserved.

This case raises urgent questions about sovereignty, political interference in justice, and the human rights of an Australian citizen caught in international tensions.



Our current studio on Graham Lyons Farm

