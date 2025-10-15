So, are you really going to trust this government with more control over your lives after they did this to people who said no to the jab?

You truly believe that you can trust them.

MSN was there that day—they filmed nothing of this. Why? The video After being pepper-sprayed at the march where they shot Matt Lawson—which later became known as the Shrine Shooting—I and many other injured people kept marching anyway.

But earlier in the day, police in Bearcat (armored vehicles) were shooting people with rubber bullets. I was shot around 10 a.m., which broke my hand, but we all pressed on and ended up at the Shrine.

This footage is from that day. I had started Cafe Locked Out just a few weeks earlier, but this day cemented CLO, and it’s been going strong ever since. Now we are a community of highly censored podcasters.

I write about this and other historic moments I was privy to in this book of essays, Goodbye Road, published by John Stapleton and Sense of Place Publishing. For an alternative narrative to the COVID era, why not grab a copy?

Signed copies available