

“It’s time to foster hope by having the courage to be seen.”

The Blue Banded Bee is an Australian native, but unlike other bees,

it doesn’t live in a hive, nor does it blindly follow a queen.

Its other trick is that it pollinates flowers through vibration.

And lifting the vibration of our culture is sorely needed.



The concept behind this Bee is threefold:

It's to see if we can find a symbol we will wear to identify ourselves in a crowd. 8:32 was an attempt at that, but many don’t like the bible connection. Also 8:32 is what we want, the truth to set us free, the Blue Bee is a symbol of who we are. It's for us to use the story of the Bee to tell the world this is who we are: free thinkers who also want to be an active part of society (i.e., pollinating flowers). It's to help all our groups, who can design their own bluebees, with their fund raising.

LINK for Caps and Beanies Available now https://legendapparel.net.au/legend-on-line-store/ols/categories/cafe-locked-out

LINK for other Bee Merch

https://cafelockedout.com/product-category/bluebee/