The Blue Bee symbol is based on the native Blue Banded Bee.

The Blue Banded Bee is unique because it:

Doesn’t live in a hive,

Doesn’t follow a queen,

Yet still pollinates flowers,

Meaning: It wants to be a productive part of society, but it also wants to think for itself . . .

Sound familiar?

CLO's Bee Shop

The versitile use of the Blue BeeBee

This is the potential of this symbol. It could give us a fresh and strong identity.

The Bee can also help heal the division.

At the start, in the marches all over the country, people united against the mandates. It was beautiful. But since then the community has suffered thanks to division. While many used to call for unity, it never happened, and now you don’t hear that plea much anymore.

Another storm is approaching us fast — it might even be here already — and all we have is what we had from the beginning: each other.

But what if the issue with unity is twofold?

The Blue Bee Symbol is spreading. Design your own.

One, we cannot unite by thinking alike, because the core of our strength is that we think for ourselves. So why don’t we celebrate our differences and unite instead on a foundation of RESPECT — meaning we welcome diversity of thought, again symbolised perfectly by the blue bee.

Second, it is clear to many that we have been infiltrated, and why wouldn’t we be?

It would be relatively cheap for those who oppose us, considering how much money whoever they are have at their disposal.

How does disunity help us?

That’s why, instead of canceling those who think differently, we distance ourselves from anyone who spreads division.

By agreeing to a simple principle — that we don’t put each other down online, and instead promote discussion to heal old wounds — we could actually see our community reinvigorate itself.

We could even look at drawing up a small constitution.

Funding your own group.

This is Cafe Locked Out’s Bee, but we don’t want to own it. Instead, communities everywhere are free to use this one or design their own.

Who knows, maybe it could become a collector’s item.

Also, this is not a community like Hoodies Heroes or My Place, but rather a symbol to unite us all — no matter which group or groups you are with or follow.

This was the first 8:32 cap I’d Seen. Gael form Geelong had it made and i still have it.

The 8:32 Symbol

The 8:32 symbol was the first symbol we were apart of, and Club Grubbery and Topher and others got on board. We also have 8:32 gatherings and more.

But many claim they don’t want to use it because it’s from the bible, and since we need numbers, the Blue Bee, is seen as a religiously neutral symbol than anyone can adopt if they wish.

I prefer to think of 8:32 is the symbol of what we want. The Truth.

But the Blue Bee represents who we are.

Michael Gray Griffith