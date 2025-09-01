The Brainwashed Nurse Awakened by a Screaming Child

Dan Perri was first interviewed by Rosemary Marshall and later by me.

He is the first nurse we know of who has spoken out, not only about the system but also about his personal experiences.

Our interview with him has garnered numerous views, but who is this man? What is his full journey to this point, and does his story provide evidence that nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers are being coerced, through fear of losing their jobs, into betraying their Hippocratic oaths?