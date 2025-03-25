The Case Against Late Term Abortions. Activists, Elspeth and Simone with The Cardi-Girls

Elspeth is a classical painter, single mum to a six-year-old, and a passionate advocate for life. I became pregnant as an art student and since then have been navigating motherhood while working as a tattooist and training as a birth doula. Now, I’m using my voice with Australia’s new pro-life organisation, Bird Flip, to reclaim the conversation on abortion and shift our culture toward a pro-life perspective—all while pursuing my art.

Simone is a young stay-at-home mum to a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old. Originally from Ireland, she moved to Australia 13 years ago and proudly calls it home. It was here, at just 12 years old, that she met her husband, Shaun, and built the beautiful family they have today.

Passionate about supporting and empowering women, Simone has dedicated herself to helping mothers navigate the challenges of unexpected pregnancies. She has previously worked with a pregnancy help centre and led a mums’ group for women in need of extra support during their journey into motherhood.

Her advocacy against abortion is deeply personal. Having walked that road herself, she understands the weight of the decision and the lasting impact it can have. After having her first child, she couldn’t ignore the growing fire inside her as she saw the world’s narrative on abortion. By the time she had her second, she knew she could no longer stand by while misinformation spread unchecked.

When she discovered Bird Flip, she knew she had to be part of it. Now, as a proud member, Simone is actively working to change the conversation, offering truth, support, and a voice for the voiceless. Through her work, she hopes to empower women with real choices and real support—flipping the script on abortion for good.

