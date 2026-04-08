I’m starting to feel a few things, nerves at the size of the project that I’m doing, excitement and a sense that I am doing something good and even though we are in very confusing times, or what I call theatrical times, this story/film is very much needed.

I was approached by a fellow freedom believer, Richard who wanted to help as he has been in a dark place and knows how alone that feels. We can all easily fall to an extent, but some people have an overwhelming feeling of negative thoughts or are in situational distress that they feel that leaving is their only option, that the world would be better off without them. No one should feel this.

Richard has generously given a challenge and as I didn’t push it over easter I have very limited time left so I wonder if you can help me..it can be as little amount as $20 or as big as you can afford. If you are a business you can become a sponsor, ask me how maroonedfeaturefilm@gmail.com

Richard who is in the process of establishing a men’s health charity, Sow the Seeds Foundation.

“I was deeply inspired by a recent meeting with Rohana and her passion to bring Marooned to life as a feature film.

As someone who strongly believes that suicide is an avoidable social issue, I am determined to do everything I can to help ensure this film gets made and reaches the audience it deserves”.

To support this project, I am offering to match community donations dollar‑for‑dollar, up to a total of $10,000. Every one‑off donation made will be matched through to 5:00pm AEST on 10 April 2026.

Your support could make a real difference. Richard.

.https://artists.australianculturalfund.org.au/s/project/a2EMn00000cEZckMAG/making-a-feature-film-around-suicide

or Click here to donate All donations over $2 are tax deductible…..So please help me help others…

I’m saving money by doing as many jobs as I can do

In the last few days I’ve created Contracts for the Crew and Cast, talked with an Arts lawyer. Had a meeting with the DOB and together we have organised the schedule. I’ve been costume hunting to replace some of them. I will then have to print numbers to iron to them. Liased with cast and made lists to keep myself on track.

I am only asking for money for the cast crew, location and costs of hiring equpment and catering.. If there is anything over budget I will pay myself for this work.

Please help if you can…if you pay tax everything over $2 is 100% tax deductible so you get it back!!

Thank you all and if not you, perhaps you know someone that could chip in..

I need another $9000 to match Richard’s challenge in 2 days!!

Much love and strength, Rohana