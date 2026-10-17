The two of them were standing on the sand cliff above the beach. I had just finished recording a rant, or rather a pop quiz, that was based on men. I thought I’d try it out on them.

The Manmade Dune before the Beach

After introducing myself, and telling them what we do from that little bus in the van park, I went on only to ask them the question.

You are in the Snowies, bush walking, when a brumby appears, a stallion. It’s running, but it does not appear to be running for its life, but rather to celebrate the fact that it is alive. Then it sees you and rears up, snorting while its front legs pound at the air.

It is now that you manage to capture this on your phone.

The next day you are at a show and in the corner of a paddock they are having pony rides, and since you love horses you check it out.

Camera in hand you take a shot of one pony that is being led around the small roped-off area with an obese kid on its back. You notice now that the pony’s back has developed an arch from all the kids it’s been carrying, and that its great placid head is down, and you can sense that all it’s looking forward to is getting back to its own paddock so it can have a feed and be left alone.

Then you meet someone, and you’re excited to show them a photo.

The Dune before the beach

But which photo?

The rearing stallion, or the pony.

If you answered the stallion, then why, as a culture, have we been so committed to breaking our stallions, our beautiful precious young Australian males, into broken ponies?

They both nod. “That’s a good one,” one said.

“It’s true,” said the older one.

Then the young one looked out at the sea and said the country’s fucked.

They were truck drivers.

Our company has a two-tiered pay structure. The senior drivers get paid more, which is why all the new drivers, Indians, are getting the work. And they can’t drive, the old man said. They can’t drive.

I have noticed that those who feel powerless often repeat the crux of anything they are saying, as if trying to ensure that they are heard, yet the repeat is often stained with a sigh.

“They don’t want us speaking up,” said the young one.

“That’s right,” said his older mate. “That’s why they use the words racist and misogynist to keep us quiet.”

We went on to chat about how we all believed that our economy was being deliberately broken, until the young man said, “You’re preaching to the converted, mate.”

They were having the weekend off, but they didn’t appear to be celebrating.

“You’re right,” the old one suddenly said, though we’d all been quiet for a while as the liquid crinkle of the gentle waves soothed our awkward silences. “We have to talk.”

“How can you fix a problem,” I said, “if you can’t freely identify it first?”

“Pauline Hanson,” the older one said. “She’s our only chance,” but there was little passion in his tone.

Then he changed his tune and said, “This beach has changed so much. The beach used to be way out there. Now look at it.”

So I did, but I couldn’t see his loss, for when Kel and I, a few days ago, had reached this sand cliff, the water had been crystal clear, and the view had looked like a living postcard.

Alone, on the deserted beach, overlooked only by the distant and empty Airbnb houses, we had even made love in the dunes, where the breeze felt like another lover congratulating our skin.

Michael Gray Griffith

Kelli closing the door on Florence as she produces the The Divine Men’s Shed podcast.

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