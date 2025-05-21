Cafe Locked Out

Elizabeth Schiemer
1d

Do we just endure or does it take courage to stay silent because we love someone too much to put them at risk? In this village there is someone who reports neighbours to police and council and the authorities visit the nominated offenders but the people making the complaint are protected by privacy laws. Trust is broken. We know what happened to Anne Frank.

Nola
1d

Where has our courage gone ?

