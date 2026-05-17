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Peter Cunningham's avatar
Peter Cunningham
5h

This might also be useful:

Sall Grover_20260515_The Gender Court Case That Echoed Around the World

"Sex Is Changeable": The Court Case That Echoed Around the World | Sall Grover

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_s31WpOaQc

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Peter Cunningham's avatar
Peter Cunningham
5h

"Due to the vile Troll attacks on the previous shows"

That you need state that absurdity does not bode well for the future of this nation.

Clearly this place - or the younger elements within - has been engineered to be Pacifist, Woke, Divided and Selfish.

Thankyou so called "Education System" and righteous social engineers within - You started toward the end of the Vietnam War and have infected Entire systems, Law, politics ... everything!

Thanks to Michael and his crew - and increasing numbers of people who have finally woken up that they and this nation has been screwed - thanks that they have the capacity to resist .... Until of course more laws are in place to stop it!

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