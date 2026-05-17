The CLO QUIZ SHOW #10 What is a Woman?
Cafe Locked Out
The CLO QUIZ SHOW #10
Due to the vile Troll attacks on the previous shows, this week the CLO QUIZ SHOW will be a webinar only.
The link to participate is here. https://streamyard.com/watch/grXD5MDn4qJr
This week there will be only two questions.
1: What is a woman, (and therefor what is a man?)
2: Extinction Via AI. . . (Is it offensive to state you don’t want to placidly become extinct?
Share you thoughts and opinions.
Debate welcomed, disgusting comments aren’t.
Cafe Locked Out and the Blue Bee Folk.
Diversity of thought, Unity of Purpose
This might also be useful:
Sall Grover_20260515_The Gender Court Case That Echoed Around the World
"Sex Is Changeable": The Court Case That Echoed Around the World | Sall Grover
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_s31WpOaQc
"Due to the vile Troll attacks on the previous shows"
That you need state that absurdity does not bode well for the future of this nation.
Clearly this place - or the younger elements within - has been engineered to be Pacifist, Woke, Divided and Selfish.
Thankyou so called "Education System" and righteous social engineers within - You started toward the end of the Vietnam War and have infected Entire systems, Law, politics ... everything!
Thanks to Michael and his crew - and increasing numbers of people who have finally woken up that they and this nation has been screwed - thanks that they have the capacity to resist .... Until of course more laws are in place to stop it!